Richarlison brags about dribbling Van Dijk & says Dutchman isn’t best CB by a long shot

Everton striker Richarlison has stoked the fires ahead of the Merseyside Derby with some fairly stupid comments about Virgil van Dijk.

The Brazilian doesn’t think van Dijk is the best in the business and has stated one of his reasons for why is that he’s dribbled past our no.4!

“People talk a lot about him, yes he is a great defender but I’ve already dribbled past him. He was chosen as one of the top three in the world as he had an excellent season. But yes, for me there are better defenders,” he told a Zoom interviewer in his native Brazil…

Let’s see if Richarlison manages to get past van Dijk on Sunday, shall we?

Liverpool take on Everton at Goodison Park, and although we cannot win the title on this day following Manchester City’s victory over Arsenal, we’ll be completely and utterly up for the fight.

The fact that dribbling past van Dijk is some kind of badge of achievement, rather than scoring a goal or even better, actually beating Liverpool, is testament to his brilliance.

Since the beginning of 2018/19, Liverpool have lost only two Premier League matches, against City and Watford – and certainly not Everton.

We think that until he’s achieved anything of note, Richarlison should stay in his lane.