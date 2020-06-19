“Shame he had to do it” – Klopp critical of system, but praises Rashford’s philanthropy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he could not respect Marcus Rashford more, for his actions resulting in the UK Government reversing a decision that would have affected vulnerable families in England.

The Manchester United starlet published an open letter to all UK MPs regarding the welfare system and free school meals and called for a change.

This has now led the Government to pledge an extra £120million to make sure no children go hungry during these difficult times for vulnerable families – worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his pre-Everton press conference, Klopp took the opportunity to praise Rashford. “What [he] did, I couldn’t respect it more. Unbelievable – just a shame that he had to do it,” he’s quoted as saying by GOAL’s Neil Jones.

MORE: ‘A cracking lad’: Many LFC fans can’t help but applaud Marcus Rashford after open letter to MPs

In the letter shared on Twitter, Rashford admitted that his family were no strangers to food banks when he was growing up, and they’d often rely on the kindness of family, friends and neighbours to get by.

The striker mentioned that one missed bill could cause a spiral of negative consequences, and that families are living on a knife’s edge, something he seemingly knows all too much about.

We at EOTK think Rashford’s actions are commendable and he deserves all the praise he rightly receives.