Twitter explodes as Richarlison slates van Dijk and says Bosman veteran is better than him

“Everybody in England hates Liverpool. Everyone is obsessed with Van Dijk, but he’s not the best defender in the world. Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos are all better than him,” Richarlison said in an interview today.

The Everton striker has well and truly stoked the fires ahead of the Merseyside Derby on Sunday, and it is fair to say the internet is loving it…

Toffees are celebrating the Brazilian winding up the Reds, while we’re delighted Richarlison has provided Virg and the gang such unreal motivation for a stellar performance.

You could say he’s, ‘done Klopp’s team talk for him,’ in fact!

The reaction from Reds has been one of glee, actually, which you can see in the tweets we’ve collated below.

There might not be any supporters at Goodison on Sunday, but there’s going to be millions watching the encounter worldwide with bated breath.

Bring it on!

Richarlison with some career so far. pic.twitter.com/6Mr2Jkp40i — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 19, 2020

Admire Richarlison's confidence like but lat time he played against Liverpool, he couldn't even score against a defender we brought back from Germany to play one game before we shipped him off again. https://t.co/glBNahSvWQ — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) June 19, 2020

How Richarlison sees himself because he dribbled past Van Dijk: pic.twitter.com/l5iAHk5hYA — BenchWarmers – #StayHomeSaveLives (@BeWarmers) June 19, 2020

Richarlison celebrating that he’s “dribbled past” Virgil Van Dijk. Van Dijk is celebrating winning the European Cup, Super Cup, Club World Cup and being 22 points clear in the league. THAT. IS. THE. DIFFERENCE. pic.twitter.com/lM4Q7nXMwn — Ashton Lee 🔴 (@Ashton29lee) June 19, 2020

Van Dijk after every tackle on Richarlison this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/6FRZLiLqNQ — Brandon #BLM (@Brand0nLFC) June 19, 2020

Good of Richarlison to do Liverpool's team talk for them. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) June 19, 2020

Worth bearing in mind that Richarlison drew a blank at Anfield in January when up against Nat Phillips, who was literally recalled from a loan spell for that one game because Klopp couldn't be arsed playing another first team defender… https://t.co/hG31fAPtp9 — Dave (@DaveLFC264) June 19, 2020