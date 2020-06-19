Twitter explodes as Richarlison slates van Dijk and says Bosman veteran is better than him

Posted by
Twitter explodes as Richarlison slates van Dijk and says Bosman veteran is better than him

“Everybody in England hates Liverpool. Everyone is obsessed with Van Dijk, but he’s not the best defender in the world. Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos are all better than him,” Richarlison said in an interview today.

The Everton striker has well and truly stoked the fires ahead of the Merseyside Derby on Sunday, and it is fair to say the internet is loving it…

Toffees are celebrating the Brazilian winding up the Reds, while we’re delighted Richarlison has provided Virg and the gang such unreal motivation for a stellar performance.

You could say he’s, ‘done Klopp’s team talk for him,’ in fact!

The reaction from Reds has been one of glee, actually, which you can see in the tweets we’ve collated below.

There might not be any supporters at Goodison on Sunday, but there’s going to be millions watching the encounter worldwide with bated breath.

Bring it on!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top