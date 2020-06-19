(Video) Danny Ings scores a screamer for Southampton on Premier League’s resumption

Danny Ings is doing brilliantly at Southampton and we couldn’t be happier for Liverpool’s former striker.

The Englishman opened the scoring tonight for his club against Norwich with a real pearler – curled into the top corner of the net.

Since we sold him to Southampton, Ings has come on incredibly – and this term he’s even in the Golden Boot race with 16 goals to date.

But what this shows you is what it takes to play up top for Liverpool… Ings was always a good striker, but he never had the nous and linkup play to start as a no.9 for us, in comparison to Roberto Firmino.

Our Brazilian is the marker everyone is judged by, so if a striker like Ings can be deemed surplus to requirements, we shouldn’t always long for something new and shiny.

Pictures courtesy of Canal Sport: