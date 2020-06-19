(Video) LFC feature heavily in FIFA 21 teaser – including clips of Anfield & van Dijk

Liverpool and Anfield feature heavily in EA Sports’ new teaser of the latest instalment of their football simulation game – FIFA.

The Reds are seemingly set to take centre stage in FIFA 21, with the stadium, captain Jordan Henderson, star man Virgil van Dijk and supporters appearing in the trailer.

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe also makes a predominant appearance, as do title rivals Manchester City.

FIFA 21 will drop in October 2021, a little later than previous iterations, likely due to issues relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Take a look at the video below (via EA Sports):