(Image) ‘Our colour is not a crime’ – Brewster shares powerful message after bagging for Swansea

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster, currently on loan at Championship side Swansea, took the opportunity to share a powerful message when he scored this afternoon.

The striker bagged twice for the Swans and in celebration unveiled a message on the back of a shirt, stating ‘our colour is not a crime‘.

Brewster has often used his platform to stand up against racism, with the 20-year-old sharing a series of poignant messages following the death of George Floyd in America.

Take a look at the images below: