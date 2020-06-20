(Image) ‘Our colour is not a crime’ – Brewster shares powerful message after bagging for Swansea

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster, currently on loan at Championship side Swansea, took the opportunity to share a powerful message when he scored this afternoon.
The striker bagged twice for the Swans and in celebration unveiled a message on the back of a shirt, stating ‘our colour is not a crime‘.
Brewster has often used his platform to stand up against racism, with the 20-year-old sharing a series of poignant messages following the death of George Floyd in America.
Take a look at the images below:
Missed this feeling like mad! Solid return from the team today. All the #JacksAtHome love is real, it’s not the same without you.
Our colour is not a crime 🖤 #JackArmy 🦢 pic.twitter.com/Sw8JqgahCJ
— Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) June 20, 2020
