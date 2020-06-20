Klopp empowers the Asterisk: ‘Give us it… Because it is the most difficult season ever and the only difference is the points gap’

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool’s likely title victory this season to be accompanied with an asterisk for all of time – in honour of the fact we’ll have won the Premier League under some of the most difficult conditions imaginable.

For Liverpool fans, the season’s delay and the subsequent resumption behind closed doors has slightly marred our procession towards glory, but mainly because we’re not going to get to celebrate it in the manner we were planning…

But for Klopp, an asterisk will simply be proof that we dealt with the circumstances, that were completely out of our control, better than anyone else – and he’s spot on.

“Usually I do not pay too much attention to what everyone is saying around us,” Klopp told the Guardian.

“Now I have had a lot of time to read and I heard a lot and saw a lot. When that came up I had to google the word ‘asterisk’. I only knew the word from the comic [Asterix] before. This is the most difficult year and season to become champions. It is an interrupted season like has never happened before. Whoever will be champions at the end it will be historical because it is a year that we will never forget because hopefully it is the only year we ever have like this as human beings and a society because I hope we find solutions for this kind of thing in the future.

“It is historic now more than ever. Give us an asterisk. Yes, do it. Because it is the most difficult season ever and the only difference is there is quite a points gap between us and other teams, but if you saw City playing the other night, saw the team they played and saw the bench they had where they changed five times and there was still no Leroy Sané on the pitch, you think: ‘Wow, that is really impressive.’ That is our opponent.”

Liverpool play Everton on Sunday evening, knowing that they are six points from confirmed glory.

A win at Goodison and another at Anfield on Wednesday evening v Crystal Palace will be enough to clinch it, under the expectation Manchester City beat Burnley on Monday night.

Klopp has a fully fit squad to choose from, and we think his side for the Everton clash practically picks itself, with the only conundrum being whether Naby Keita or Gini Wijnaldum line up in midfield.