Liverpool finally explain Xherdan Shaqiri situation

We’re pretty sure Xherdan Shaqiri has been injured but in a good way for about six months!

The Swiss last played about 30 seconds from the bench against Spurs in January, and hasn’t been seen since.

His exact issues have rarely been specified, but he’s not available for our Premier League return tomorrow evening at Goodison Park – with Jurgen Klopp confirming he’s the only absentee.

“He was injured and he is not ready but he is on a good way,” explained Klopp to the official website, after somewhat of a radio silence on the playmaker.

“Shaq has trained but not in massive parts with the rest of the team. He will not be [out for] long, but he is the only one out.”

It’s almost certain that Shaqiri will leave Liverpool this summer, and we suppose the task now for Michael Edwards is to find a buyer ready to pay a sum close to the pre-lockdown fee we were hoping…

The likes of Shaqiri, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson would have secured us millions, but the financial landscape has changed and we don’t think mid-table clubs will be spending big on our fringe anymore.

Shaq is a brilliant footballer, but we’re not sure his attributes benefit Klopp’s system. He hasn’t got the pace or dynamism to play on our flanks, and we don’t really use attacking central midfielders.

We’ll always have some wonderful memories of him though, and we hope when he does move, he manages to stay fit and showcase his undeniable talent regularly.