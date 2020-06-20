Liverpool tipped to sign 6’2″ Italian defender in straight swap deal

Liverpool have been tipped to sign AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli this summer, in a sensational deal involving midfielder Naby Keita.

Tuttosport report that Jurgen Klopp is interested in the Italian centre-back and would be willing to offer our No.8 in a straight swap deal.

While there is no doubting the Milan captain’s ability, the idea that the boss would be willing to let Keita leave for another central defender is borderline preposterous.

Romagnoli would come into Liverpool and challenge Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for a place in the team, inheriting the position Dejan Lovren currently occupies.

MORE: Klopp speaks about Manchester City not using Leroy Sane off the bench

The Reds may find it hard to bring in new senior players this summer, with the coronavirus pandemic causing financial problems, but offering out one of our own key players surely isn’t going to be seen as a feasible.

On top of that, SempreMilan claim the Rossoneri would likely reject the offer – while we’d suggest offering Keita for Romagnoli is too much – showing the valuation of both players is unlikely to be agreed upon by both clubs.

So, to conclude, we’d suggest taking this rumour with a big heap of salt, Reds.