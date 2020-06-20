Liverpool’s likely XI v Everton as Jurgen Klopp goes full strength for Merseyside Derby

Liverpool are back in action tomorrow night and as a result, we can produce our first predicted XI piece for some time!

Jurgen Klopp yesterday declared during his pre-match press-conference that his squad is fully fit, bar Xherdan Shaqiri, whose undefined, ambiguous injury problems continue.

The Swiss wouldn’t have been on contention anyway and we actually think there’s only one position up for grabs: in midfield alongside Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson.

We’re going to predict Klopp will pick his safer option, Gini Wijnaldum, despite the brilliance of Naby Keita over the past few weeks in training – although this is very much a 50/50 shout.

Elsewhere, Alisson starts between the sticks, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at fullback. Virgil Van Dijk will partner Joe Gomez in central defence.

With Fab holding, Henderson and Wijnaldum will retain possession and sit in to allow Trent and Robbo to bomb forward and create us width.

Up top, Sadio Mane will cut in from the left, Mo Salah from the right and Roberto Firmino will drop deep and link this all together!

Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and James Milner provide intriguing options from the bench.

Our XI: Alisson; Trent, Robbo, Virg, Gomez; Fab, Hendo, Gini; Salah, Mane, Firmino