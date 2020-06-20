Many LFC fans call for Jurgen Klopp to sign Wolves’ Adama Traore

Loads of Liverpool fans on Twitter have called for the Reds to sign Wolves star Adama Traore, following a glittering performance as the Premier League restarts.

It’s not all out of thin air though, as the Daily Mirror claim that not only are we looking at the Spaniard but crucially he’d be interested in a move.

It’s no surprise to hear Traore would fancy a move to the reigning Champions of the World, but you have to question whether it’s at all practical for him.

For us, it’d be great – we’d have a top back-up for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. For the player, he’d sit on the bench most weeks instead of being one of the first names on Wolves’ team sheet.

At a cost of around £70million, as per Football Insider, you also have to question whether the Reds would be willing to stump up the cash, with reports suggesting money will be scarce this summer.

But that hasn’t stopped Liverpool fans calling for the club to make a move for the Spaniard, following an outstanding performance against West Ham.

Traore assisted Raul Jiminez to give Wolves the lead, before the West Midlands outfit registered a 2-0 win over the Londonders as the Premier League resumes.

Take a look at some of the Twitter posts below:

Adama Traore would be a Good Signing for us — Justin Cole LFC* (@JustinC94019825) June 20, 2020

Move Salah up top, drop Firmino right behind him, and put Adam Traore on the right… I’m sweating just thinking about it. #WHUWOL #lfc @AdamaTrd37 pic.twitter.com/cTGJnSGcKE — Evan T (@Liverpool_NYC) June 20, 2020

Adama Traore would be a really lovely player to sign @LFC — Emily Dona (@emilydona7) June 20, 2020

Oii @LFC find out how much Wolves want for Adama Traore 🥵🥵 — dominic (@1dominic_) June 20, 2020

Adama Traore is an absolute baller. Surely he will be snapped up in the transfer window #LFC ?? — Phill Taylor (@PhillTaylor8) June 20, 2020

Adama Traoré is exactly what we need, absolute baller 🔥🔥Klopp sign him quickly #LFC — KN (@kwiddan) June 20, 2020

I am not sure how our finances are going to work out when transfer window opens but if we can sign two players from the Premier League itself then I would go for… 1) Adama Traore

2) Bukayo Saka Both fall under our transfer criteria. Please @LFC make it happen 🙏🏻 — FantasticFirmino9* (@MPBFirmino9) June 20, 2020

Adama Traoré at Liverpool would be unreal.. would take him without hesitation #LFC — Piia* 🌱🔴 (@PiiaMay) June 20, 2020

What an addition Traore would be for @LFC adding an extra dimension to the side, creating lots of space for the other attackers as teams double up on him , while also providing great defensive cover for Trent . Love to see this happen . . . . 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/NGNq14lI2h — Barry Mclaughlin (@ElderRedBud) June 20, 2020

Break the bank for Traore please @LFC — Shimmy Hendrix (19*) (@VibeCentralX) June 20, 2020

We should totally buy Traore @LFC — Josh* (@joshkariuki) June 20, 2020

We need to get Traore in. It’s not even a debate lads. #lfc #WHUWOL — Kev (@KevTheHuman87) June 20, 2020