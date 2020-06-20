Many LFC fans call for Jurgen Klopp to sign Wolves’ Adama Traore

Loads of Liverpool fans on Twitter have called for the Reds to sign Wolves star Adama Traore, following a glittering performance as the Premier League restarts.

It’s not all out of thin air though, as the Daily Mirror claim that not only are we looking at the Spaniard but crucially he’d be interested in a move.

It’s no surprise to hear Traore would fancy a move to the reigning Champions of the World, but you have to question whether it’s at all practical for him.

For us, it’d be great – we’d have a top back-up for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. For the player, he’d sit on the bench most weeks instead of being one of the first names on Wolves’ team sheet.

At a cost of around £70million, as per Football Insider, you also have to question whether the Reds would be willing to stump up the cash, with reports suggesting money will be scarce this summer.

But that hasn’t stopped Liverpool fans calling for the club to make a move for the Spaniard, following an outstanding performance against West Ham.

Traore assisted Raul Jiminez to give Wolves the lead, before the West Midlands outfit registered a 2-0 win over the Londonders as the Premier League resumes.

