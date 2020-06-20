Minamino’s early problem was that he was ‘trying to please everyone,’ says Klopp, who thinks Taki now ready to shine

Jurgen Klopp has outlined how Takumi Minamino is now ready to show the footballing world what he can do following his January transfer from Rb Salzburg.

Liverpool snared the Japanese for a measly fee, after Michael Edwards learned of his bargain release-clause, but before lockdown, the attacker was barely given a sniff in the Premier League or Champions League.

His outings came when Liverpool were predominantly fielding the backup players in the FA Cup, and while he didn’t set the world alight, it would be unfair to judge him prematurely on that.

According to the boss, Minamino was trying too hard to please people at his new club instead of asserting his own authority on a position and the side’s style.

“New players coming in, the first two/three months we don’t really judge, but I know the public does,” Klopp said, reported in the Mirror.

“With Taki 100 per cent he looks really different in this moment from when he was trying to please everyone in a language he is not comfortable.

“He is much more settled now.”

We don’t think Minamino is likely to start against Everton on Sunday, and not against Crystal Palace next week either providing the front-three are fit – but once the title is wrapped up – we’d like to see him get the odd nod.

With five available subs, Klopp can also give him minutes from the bench regularly, we’d hope.

If we’re not buying a new forward, it’s imperative Taki proves a worthy option.