Some LFC fans are fuming with Ayew after denying Brewster hat-trick for Swansea

Rhian Brewster bagged a brace for Swansea this afternoon, but was taken off early in the second half and denied the chance to claim a hat-trick.

The on-loan Liverpool forward struck twice inside three minutes, but when the Swans were awarded a penalty, Andre Ayew took the spot-kick to make it 3-0.

It was well taken by the Ghanaian, as the 30-year-old continues to impress in the Championship, but Reds fans weren’t happy with what they saw.

With Brewster on a brace, some Liverpool supporters thought it would have been the decent thing to allow the 20-year-old the chance to score a hat-trick from the spot.

The young striker has eight goals in 13 appearances for the Swans this season, as he continues to impress during his short-term stint working under Steve Cooper.

There are eight fixtures remaining for Swansea this season, with Jurgen Klopp and co. eager to see how Liverpool’s rising starlet gets on.

With in-comings looking unlikely at Anfield this summer, supporters will turn their attention to players out on loan – like Marko Grujic and Brewster – and it’s fair to say some were not happy with Ayew knocking back the youngster this afternoon.

Take a look at selected Twitter posts below:

Ayew could have given it to Brewster for the hatrick — J'Isaac (@jacisaac) June 20, 2020

Ayew should of let him take the pen — Ste At Home🍷🦅 (@_Ste4) June 20, 2020

Ayew taking the penalty with Brewster on a hat trick, if you’re Brewster you send him packing the moment he goes near the spot don’t you? — Alby (@AlbzSFC) June 20, 2020

Ayew should of gave Brewster the hatrick — Kyle Hobday (@kylehobday96) June 20, 2020

Why ayew not giving it to brewster — 💯 🙏🦴 (@invertedmid) June 20, 2020

Ayew should have allowed Brewster get the hattrick https://t.co/m5bQbbEU63 — LFC (@Juice_2344) June 20, 2020

Brewster could have had a 14 minute hat trick had Ayew let him take the penalty. — AshleyH (@ashleyhayward93) June 20, 2020

Rhian Brewster on 2 goals Swansea win a pen and Andre ayew takes, why? — jay (@_LFCJayy) June 20, 2020

You would think Ayew would have let Brewster take the pen — StephenYNWA (@Stephen42490047) June 20, 2020

Ayew should’ve let Brewster take it — Scott (@Scott__Abe) June 20, 2020

They let Ayew take the penalty when Brewster was on a hattrick? — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) June 20, 2020

WHY DIDNT AYEW GIVE BREWSTER THE PEN MAN idbdksnshe — Vik 💎 (@LFCVik2) June 20, 2020