Some LFC fans are fuming with Ayew after denying Brewster hat-trick for Swansea

Rhian Brewster bagged a brace for Swansea this afternoon, but was taken off early in the second half and denied the chance to claim a hat-trick.

The on-loan Liverpool forward struck twice inside three minutes, but when the Swans were awarded a penalty, Andre Ayew took the spot-kick to make it 3-0.

It was well taken by the Ghanaian, as the 30-year-old continues to impress in the Championship, but Reds fans weren’t happy with what they saw.

With Brewster on a brace, some Liverpool supporters thought it would have been the decent thing to allow the 20-year-old the chance to score a hat-trick from the spot.

The young striker has eight goals in 13 appearances for the Swans this season, as he continues to impress during his short-term stint working under Steve Cooper.

There are eight fixtures remaining for Swansea this season, with Jurgen Klopp and co. eager to see how Liverpool’s rising starlet gets on.

With in-comings looking unlikely at Anfield this summer, supporters will turn their attention to players out on loan – like Marko Grujic and Brewster – and it’s fair to say some were not happy with Ayew knocking back the youngster this afternoon.

