(Video) Brewster bags brace inside three minutes for Swansea

Rhian Brewster is on fire this season for Swansea!
The on-loan Liverpool forward bagged a brace for the Championship outfit against Middlesbrough this afternoon.
The 20-year-old found the back of the net in the 18th minute, before following up with another goal just three minutes later.
The first shows off Rhian’s link-up play in a quick break from the Swans, and his second exemplifies why Liverpool fans should be excited about the youngster…
Aldo Kalulu whipped in a cross around chest height and Brewster slammed a first-time volley beyond he Middlesbrough goalkeeper to bag his brace.
Take a watch of the videos below (via Swansea FC):
Rhian Brewster 1-0 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XDe0DaoHql
— KierownikWodopoju (@BoyBetterKnown_) June 20, 2020
Rhian Brewster 2-0 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/3Dmq1noogY
— KierownikWodopoju (@BoyBetterKnown_) June 20, 2020
