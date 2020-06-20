(Video) Brewster bags brace inside three minutes for Swansea

Rhian Brewster is on fire this season for Swansea!

The on-loan Liverpool forward bagged a brace for the Championship outfit against Middlesbrough this afternoon.

The 20-year-old found the back of the net in the 18th minute, before following up with another goal just three minutes later.

The first shows off Rhian’s link-up play in a quick break from the Swans, and his second exemplifies why Liverpool fans should be excited about the youngster…

Aldo Kalulu whipped in a cross around chest height and Brewster slammed a first-time volley beyond he Middlesbrough goalkeeper to bag his brace.

Take a watch of the videos below (via Swansea FC):