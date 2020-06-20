(Video) Milner winds up Minamino in Rondo fun: ‘Get him out of our head!’

It looks like Takumi Minamino is beginning to settle into Melwood life!

The Japanese hasn’t had many opportunities to date, but Jurgen Klopp yesterday claimed he’s now in a much better position to stake a claim for minutes than when he arrived from Rb Salzburg in January.

Liverpool’s official Twitter account have uploaded a video that shows Minamino the subject of some teasing in the Melwood rondo! Milner then messes up straight after the Japanese, though, which puts him back in the middle of the circle as a defender!

Neither are likely to start v Everton on Sunday, but both will get plenty of minutes in the remaining nine fixtures, we hope.

