(Video) ‘Our story continues’ – LFC release promo clip that has our blood pumping

The Premier League season is set to resume for Liverpool and Everton tomorrow as the Blues host the Reds in the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp and co. go into the game knowing they need just six more points to bring the first top-flight English title back to Anfield in 30 years.

LFC’s social media team has shared a video, earmarking the return of Premier League action, highlighting the fact we are only six points away from glory…

The clip, coupled with the ominous caption of ‘Tomorrow, our story continues…‘ has our blood pumping. Take a look, Reds – and get yourselves strapped in for the last leg of the season!

A season like no other. Tomorrow, our story continues… pic.twitter.com/eVXnppvMub — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 20, 2020

Video via LFC TV.