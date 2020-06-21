Keita hails Klopp for defending his players and giving anyone a chance

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has praised manager Jurgen Klopp for defending his players and treating them equally within the squad.

The Guinean hasn’t had the best of luck with injuries since signing for the Reds two years ago, but we’ve seen flashes of his brilliance.

Keita has received some criticism for his lengthy embedding period into the Premier League, but is thankful Klopp doesn’t think the same way.

“He will always defend his players because for him all the players are the same. There is no difference to him,” Naby is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“He’s always there to explain things to you, such as if you haven’t played the best in a game, which is hard for coaches to do.”

You don’t have to look further than Fabinho to see how patient Klopp is with his players, and the same treatment can be expected for Keita and Takumi Minamino.

Our No.8’s start to life at Anfield has been hampered by injuries, but a few good performances in the build-up to the Premier League’s restart may kick-start his career.

Without trying to sound too much like an optimist, if Keita and Taki start dropping top-class performances, they will be like new signings (I know it’s a cliche, I’m sorry).