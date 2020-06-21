‘Keita makes it look so easy’ – Many LFC fans react to midfielder’s performance v. Everton

Posted by
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was handed a rare start by Jurgen Klopp as the Premier League season got back underway for the Reds against Everton.

The Guinean put in an impressive shift in the first-half of the Merseyside Derby, and supporters on social media weren’t quiet about it!

Honestly, Keita ran the show from the centre of the park and was arguably the best player on the pitch for the first period of 45 minutes.

Alongside Keita, Takumi Minamino also put on an impressive showing in the first-half, with the Japan international almost single-handedly putting a chance on a plate for Bobby Firmino.

The Brazilian was put through on goal by the winger, but opted to take a shot on with his weaker foot when he had Keita to his left.

The midfielder was storming into the box and would have had a decent crack at Jordan Pickford’s net, with a few yards ahead of empty space to position himself in.

Ifs and buts aside, Keita still had an incredible 45-minute period and will no doubt give Jurgen Klopp something to think about for the remainder of the season if he carries on.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their delight at the Guinean’s performance. Take a look at selected tweets below:

