‘Keita makes it look so easy’ – Many LFC fans react to midfielder’s performance v. Everton

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was handed a rare start by Jurgen Klopp as the Premier League season got back underway for the Reds against Everton.

The Guinean put in an impressive shift in the first-half of the Merseyside Derby, and supporters on social media weren’t quiet about it!

Honestly, Keita ran the show from the centre of the park and was arguably the best player on the pitch for the first period of 45 minutes.

Alongside Keita, Takumi Minamino also put on an impressive showing in the first-half, with the Japan international almost single-handedly putting a chance on a plate for Bobby Firmino.

The Brazilian was put through on goal by the winger, but opted to take a shot on with his weaker foot when he had Keita to his left.

The midfielder was storming into the box and would have had a decent crack at Jordan Pickford’s net, with a few yards ahead of empty space to position himself in.

Ifs and buts aside, Keita still had an incredible 45-minute period and will no doubt give Jurgen Klopp something to think about for the remainder of the season if he carries on.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their delight at the Guinean’s performance. Take a look at selected tweets below:

Keita makes it look so easy.. what a player — Bassam (@BassamLFC) June 21, 2020

Keita has been impressive. Constantly looking to create space and get on the ball. Lively going forward. Klopp's trust paid off so far. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 21, 2020

Naby Keita looks promising. He is a baller — Akhil (@akhilLFC) June 21, 2020

It’s no coincidence that Keita is nearly always our best midfielder when he plays — Josh* (@LFCJosh23) June 21, 2020

Keita has been so sauuuuuuuucy where do I sign to join Keita FC? pic.twitter.com/7wesqOzVee — 6 Times (@LFCLiverbird96) June 21, 2020

Loving all the Keita appreciation on the TL😍. Man's been class as per — Owen🇩🇪🇨🇦 (@LFCOwen96) June 21, 2020

Keita has been magnificent, on the ball he's been creating in attacking positions. Mane has looked dangerous in flashes, and Matip has been very assured. We started very slowly but the last 10-15 minutes of that half was starting to get better. Were the better team that half. — Stephen * 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Stephen_LFC__) June 21, 2020

Keita has been brilliant so far, Minamino has had some promising moments too. Salah can make a big difference this 2nd half. #EVELIV #LFC @LFC — Bailey25_ (@YnwaBailey25) June 21, 2020

Keita looks very good. Sharp. — ⭐⭐⭐Michael LFC⭐⭐⭐ (@MichaeI_LFC) June 21, 2020