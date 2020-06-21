Klopp ‘loves’ Asensio and could sell to buy the Real Madrid star – report

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, a player who Jurgen Klopp apparently ‘loves’.

That’s according to Spanish outlet El Gol Digital who claim the Reds are prepared to sell players to bring in the attacking midfielder.

It’s worth noting that the source isn’t known for its reliability, so this rumour should be taken with a considerable pinch of salt.

The same report suggests Real Madrid are willing to lower their asking price to €60million, a figure they say the Reds could easily afford with the sales of fringe players.

This news comes shortly after rumours of a possible return to Anfield for Philippe Coutinho, as it was confirmed Bayern Munich won’t be making the Brazilian’s loan deal a permanent one.

We at EOTK find it interesting that Klopp is said to be looking at an attacking midfielder, considering the boss rarely uses a traditional #10 and Bobby Firmino is utilised as a false-nine.

That being said, both Coutinho and Asensio are capable of playing more central roles – but would be fighting Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for a spot in midfield.