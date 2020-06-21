Liverpool linked with Arsenal starlet as contract talks rumble on – report

Liverpool are said to be impressed by Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka after a breakthrough season for the young Gunner.

Transfermarkt claim the Londoners are doing all they can to tie him down on a long-term deal, but a contract is yet to be agreed upon.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool and Manchester United are two clubs keeping an eye on the situation but they surely won’t be the only ones.

With just 12 months left on his current deal, and being one of the most promising talents in the country, Saka will certainly be garnering attention from elsewhere too.

He fits the bill for the Reds – he’s young and he’s exciting. Plucking him from Arsenal will be no easy feat however.

Reports fail to mention if the player is unhappy at the Emirates, so we’re forced to a assume a new deal is forthcoming.

Typically deployed as a winger, the Englishman has been used as an auxiliary full back a few times this season, but has put in more than admirable shifts in an unfamiliar position.

This versatility also buys into the idea that Jurgen Klopp may be interested in bringing Saka to Anfield, especially as he plays in an area we lack depth in.