Milner’s furious expletive heard by journo as Liverpool star reacts to booking v Everton

As the Premier League resumes without fans inside stadiums, we are now able to hear little details that would have missed before.

Early on in the first half of the Merseyside Derby, James Milner left a little on Everton forward Richarlison – it looked like a clean tackle – but the midfielder was booked for his troubles.

Echo journalist Paul Gorst picked up the Liverpool man’s explicit outburst at Mike Dean’s decision, in which you can certainly grasp what he thought of the yellow card!

Take a look at the tweet below: