Naby Keita has a ‘good chance’ of starting against Everton, according to reputable journalist

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been tipped to start against Everton in this evening’s Merseyside Derby by Echo journalist Ian Doyle.

With a full strength squad, it can be expected we’ll see a team of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino – but one gap in midfield remains.

Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamblerlain, James Milner and Keita are all capable of filling that position, but Doyle says it’s probable Jurgen Klopp will turn to his No.8.

In a Q&A on the Echo’s website, the writer explained Naby will likely get the nod based on recent performances. ‘Given Liverpool will be rather keen to hit the ground running, Klopp will probably go for form players,‘ he said.

“And in that case, it does look like Keita has a good chance of starting.“

Liverpool fans – like us – will be very interested to see how the Guinean gets on in the Premier League run-in, as we’re yet to see the very best of Naby.

Life at Anfield for Keita thus far has been hampered by injures, but he has shown flashes of his brilliant here and there.

With a slightly different dynamic in place in the English top-flight now, perhaps the midfielder can hit the ground running and kick-start his Liverpool career.