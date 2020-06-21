‘One more point towards the title’: LFC fans react positively to Merseyside Derby snooze-fest

Liverpool played out a 0-0 stalemate with Everton this weekend as the Premier League season got back underway for the Champions-elect.

It wasn’t the exciting clash we were hoping for from the Merseyside Derby, but we can’t turn our noses up at one point closer to the title.

The Reds now require five more points to secure their first top-flight championship for 30 years, but will only need to beat Crystal Palace at Anfield next week if Manchester City fail to beat Burnley.

Naby Keita was arguably the stand-out performer for Liverpool – the Guinean midfielder put in an impressive 60-minute shift before being swapped out for Gini Wijnaldum.

Joe Gomez had the biggest moment of the game for the Reds, deflecting Tom Davies’ effort onto the upright after beating Alisson at his near post.

Mo Salah and Andy Robertson sat out the Merseyside Derby, but comments made by Jurgen Klopp before the game suggest this was just a precautionary measure.

Liverpool fans were vocal about the disappointing performance on social media after the full-time whistle, but many were up-beat as the Premier League title edges one step closer.

Take a look at selected tweets below:

One more point towards the title, always a hard game there especially without Salah and Robbo 💪 #LFC #EVELIV — Liam* (@LiamHarrop1) June 21, 2020

1 point closer to the title, Roll on Wednesday lets get the win 🤞🏽#YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/zBayvmaLbY — Loren (@Loren08_xo) June 21, 2020

Since when do Liverpool do anything the easy way? We haven’t played a competitive game in 3 months. Can’t be expecting perfection. The league is still ours.#lfc #EVELIV — Evan T (@Liverpool_NYC) June 21, 2020

Another spin, another cycle

One game at a time, we'll get that title #YNWA #LFC https://t.co/qw9yvN2uRE — Malaysian Humanist (@bluexcaliber) June 21, 2020

Well that was a bit of a non event wast it? 5 more points lads #LFC — John Isherwood (@johnisherwood) June 21, 2020

Insha Allah City dropping points against Burnley and we winning the league in 3 days. #WeGoAgain #LFC — Umer Malik (@umer_akhlaq95) June 21, 2020

Not the best of games but we march onwards to the title. Its good to see the reds back #LFC — Stephen Laverty (@SteLaverty94) June 21, 2020

Poor game to be expected I suppose after such a long break,will only improve though….5 more points 👊#Lfc — Noel Hayes (@Noelh75) June 21, 2020