‘One more point towards the title’: LFC fans react positively to Merseyside Derby snooze-fest

Liverpool played out a 0-0 stalemate with Everton this weekend as the Premier League season got back underway for the Champions-elect.

It wasn’t the exciting clash we were hoping for from the Merseyside Derby, but we can’t turn our noses up at one point closer to the title.

The Reds now require five more points to secure their first top-flight championship for 30 years, but will only need to beat Crystal Palace at Anfield next week if Manchester City fail to beat Burnley.

Naby Keita was arguably the stand-out performer for Liverpool – the Guinean midfielder put in an impressive 60-minute shift before being swapped out for Gini Wijnaldum.

Joe Gomez had the biggest moment of the game for the Reds, deflecting Tom Davies’ effort onto the upright after beating Alisson at his near post.

Mo Salah and Andy Robertson sat out the Merseyside Derby, but comments made by Jurgen Klopp before the game suggest this was just a precautionary measure.

Liverpool fans were vocal about the disappointing performance on social media after the full-time whistle, but many were up-beat as the Premier League title edges one step closer.

Take a look at selected tweets below:

