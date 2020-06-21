(Video) Eager Sadio Mane races forward and forgets to take the knee, before heading back and joining in

Sadio Mane was so desperate to get Liverpool off to a flying start tonight v Everton, that he forgot to take the knee alongside his team-mates!

The Senegalese quickly realised his mistake though and jogged back to rejoin the other 21 players.

Every Premier League team has rightly taken the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign this weekend, and instead of player names, the slogan is featuring across the back of the players’ shirts, too.

It’s great that footballers are taking such an active role in the discussion and we hope it continues for the rest of the campaign.

