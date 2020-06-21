(Video) Keita’s intricate midfield play exemplified with lovely passage as Naby shines v Everton

Naby Keita was brilliant for Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby this weekend, as the Premier League got back underway for the Champions-elect.

The Guinean played just 60 minutes for the Reds, but managed to catch the eye and stand out as arguably the best player on the pitch.

His biggest highlight from the game came just before half-time – the midfielder played a series of passes amongst his team-mates, working his way into Everton’s penalty area.

Only a finish was lacking from the move, with Takumi Minamino chopping an effort high and wide, otherwise it would have been a memorable bit of build-up play!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):