(Video) Minamino’s excellent sneaky press leads to Firmino chance

Takumi Minamino started slowly at Goodison Park tonight, but grew into the game as the first-half went on.

The Japanese started on the right wing, with Mo Salah on the bench, and displayed some nice touches and had a decent chance in the box, too.

In the 34th minute though, he enjoyed his best moment – expertly winning the ball in midfield and feeding it quickly forward to the forwards – with Roberto Firmino dragging his shot wide.

It’s this kind of play that led Jurgen Klopp to sign Minamino, and we think it’s very promising going forward.

More of the same, please!