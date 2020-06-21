(Video) Vital Gomez block denies certain Everton goal with ten minutes left on the clock

Liverpool have Joe Gomez to thank for a clean sheet in the Merseyside Derby this weekend.

It was a scrappy affair, with Everton giving as good as they got for a change, but neither side were able to break the deadlock.

The Blues, in truth, had the best chance of the game, in the final 15 minutes at Goodison Park.

With only ten minutes left on the clock, Gomez deflected a strike by Tom Davies onto the upright – it was sure to find the back of the net otherwise, with Alisson beat.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):