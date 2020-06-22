Carra’s explanation of Lovren’s defending is spot on

Jamie Carragher wasn’t especially impressed with Dejan Lovren’s 17 minutes v Everton last night.

The Croat came on late when Joel Matip injured his toe, and his rash defending almost led to the Toffees nicking a 1-0.

Richarlison got the better of Lovren in a footrace, but then in an attempt to make up for it, the centre-back threw himself in again and ended up on the floor while Everton’s attacker simply stayed where he was and fashioned a shooting chance.

“He’s too emotional, that’s always been his problem. He always feels he has to win a fight, has to win a challenge,” Carra said live on Sky Sports at the time.

“I used to play that position as a centre-back and at times you have to accept someone may be stronger and quicker. You have to get yourself in positions and try and hold them up.

“I said before they were too often they were putting the ball right down Virgil van Dijk’s throat but as soon as Lovren’s come on they’ve been hitting that channel and that is the channel to hit.”

Lovren though may have to start on Wednesday v Crystal Palace, however.

If Andy Robertson and James Milner are unavailable, Joe Gomez will likely play left-back, which will mean Lovren will have to start alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Lovren’s chances this term have been limited, but it would be fair to say his performances in 2020 have been abject at best.

We still rate him as a fourth choice, but very much hope he can shore up from now until the end of the season, should we need him.

Long-term, we’re not sure if Lovren will move on before the start of next season in search of first-team football or remain as a backup option.