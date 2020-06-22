Klopp perfectly sums up Alisson’s greatness as Brazilian saves Liverpool late on

Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the brilliance of Alisson following the 0-0 draw with Everton last night.

It was a match in which both teams were very rusty, and even though Liverpool dominated the ball and territory, it was Everton who arguably had the best chances late on through counter-attacks that luckily came to nothing – largely because of the brilliance of Alisson between our sticks.

He denied Richarlison, and then got a finger on a Tom Davies shot that was also deflected by Joe Gomez, which ended up hitting the post.

“We should not take him [Alisson] for granted,” Klopp told BBC Sport.

“Absolutely outstanding. That’s what a world-class goalkeeper is – nothing to do for pretty much 90 minutes then he’s there.”

The clean-sheet is Alisson’s 13th of the Premier League season, which means he’s leading the race for the Golden Glove, despite missing eight games through injury early on.

He missed some games before the lockdown through injury, so one of the advantages of the time off has been getting the Brazilian back up to speed.

We’d suggest that right now, he’s the best goalkeeper on the planet – and by some distance – to boot.