Roy Keane explains when he’ll consider judging Liverpool as a ‘really good team’

Roy Keane believes Liverpool must follow up this season’s likely Premier League title with a succession of them over the next decade before he considers us a special outfit.

The Irishman has explained how many sides or players can do it for one or two years, but the great ones build a legacy and perform at the top level consistently.

“I’m certainly not anti-Liverpool. When I was growing up in the ’80s, Liverpool were obviously a brilliant team and I had a lot of respect for players like Ronnie Whelan and Ray Houghton. I take my hat off to [that] Liverpool. They were a very, very good team. They were constantly winning League titles,” Keane told the Irish Independent.

“People will always connect me with United, but I would never begrudge a team winning the league. They deserve it. They have been outstanding over the last couple of seasons. The sign of any good team is to be consistent, and that’s what they’ve been.

“So, to win the title is amazing, a fantastic achievement, but the important thing for any big club is to kick on. How many titles can they win over the next five, ten years? That’s how I judge the really good teams.

“It’s the same with players. I’ve seen players have one or two good seasons and they get a bit giddy, a bit excited. And before you know it, you don’t hear of them any more.”

In some ways, Keane has a point – and many Reds will be disappointed if our current team – in all its brilliance – doesn’t go on to define this football era – considering half the starting XI is arguably the best player in the world in his position.

Right now, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are five points from confirmed Premier League title glory, following the 0-0 draw with Everton at Goodison Park. The team ran out of ideas late on, but still kept a clean-sheet and will hope to show some more offensive thrust at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

When we could wrap it up depends on Manchester City’s results, but assuming Pep Guardiola’s side win their games – we could secure no.19 with a win over Palace and either a draw or a victory v City themselves on Wednesday next week.