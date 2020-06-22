The XI Jurgen Klopp will now likely pick v Crystal Palace after injuries hit Everton draw

We actually think Jurgen Klopp will be in a position to pick a stronger XI for the tie with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night than he was yesterday evening against Everton.

The Reds stumbled to a 0-0 draw on what was a strange night in which neither side every really got up to speed.

Liverpool badly missed the width Andy Robertson generates at left-back and the incisiveness of Mo Salah on the right-wing.

James Milner covered at left-back but left the field injured, while Joel Matip also limped off late on – with neither likely to be able to start at Anfield.

As a result, Joe Gomez will come to start alongside Virgil van Dijk, while we hope Robbo can return at left-back.

In midfield, we think Naby Keita did well enough to maintain his spot, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson surely automatic picks alongside him.

Mo Salah didn’t come off the bench against Everton, which was disappointing, but we think he’ll get the nod midweek.

Klopp’s likely XI: Alisson; Trent, Robertson, Virg, Gomez; Fabinho, Hendo, Keita; Mane, Salah, Firmino