(Video) Fabinho highlights v Everton: Brazilian emerges from lockdown in good form

Fabinho was one of the Liverpool players struggling a little before football’s suspension.

The anchorman seemingly couldn’t quite get up to speed after returning from injury, but the three month break might have done him some good.

Fab was one of the contenders for the Man of the Match award last night, and in the compilation below, you can see why.

The 26-year-old was efficient on the ball and physical off it – supplying Liverpool a solid base from which the rest of the side failed to perform to our highest level.

He also had a great late effort with a free kick, which he surprisingly took ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold!

Imagine if that had gone in…?1