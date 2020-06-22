(Video) Joel Matip’s exquisite passing on display once again v Everton

We were fairly surprised to see Joel Matip get the nod ahead of Joe Gomez to play alongside Virgil van Dijk v Everton last night, but in fairness, the Cameroonian did superbly.

Liverpool kept a clean-sheet and got significantly worse when he limped off late on – thanks to Dejan Lovren’s dodgy cameo performance as his replacement.

Matip is at his best when he’s dribbling into midfield and looking for sharp passes into the feet of the forwards, and you can see in the clip below he did this on more than one occasion, while remaining calm at the back, too.

Sadly due to the manner in which he left the field however, we’d be surprised if he started v Crystal Palace midweek, however.