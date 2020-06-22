(Video) Naby Keita highlights: slick midfield performance showcases dribbling and forward drive

Naby Keita was Liverpool’s best player before he was subbed off in the Merseyside Derby yesterday.

The Guinean started on the left of a midfield three and was extremely efficient in possession thanks to his superb technique. He made plenty of runs forward and looked sharp in the hour he was on the field.

The start was only Keita’s fifth of the season, but we hope the performance will allow him to stay in the side for the midweek tie with Crystal Palace.

We have huge hopes for Keita, providing he can stay fit, and think his outing at Goodison Park will have done him no harm whatsoever.