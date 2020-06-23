Liverpool line up Bundesliga teenager in transfer similar to Sepp van den Berg arrival – Kicker

We don’t think Liverpool are going to break the bank for big name new players this summer, but we do think it’s likely that we’ll see a couple of exciting prospects arrive to bolster the U23s.

According to Kicker, translated on Twitter by Bundesliga journalist Ronan Murphy, the Reds are eyeing Melkamu Frauendorf of Hoffenheim.

Liverpool are interested in Hoffenheim teenager Melkamu Frauendorf, according to kicker. #LFC #TSG — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 22, 2020

The attacking midfielder only turned 16 in January, but has wowed for Hoffenheim’s youth teams and is a regular for Germany’s U16s to boot.

He is rangy in style and is of Ethiopian descent, so could choose to play for his country of birth at a later date despite spending most of his life in Germany.

We don’t know much about the teenager except what’s readily available on the internet, but you can see his speed and technical skills in the compilation below.

The Reds bought Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg last summer – and it might well be transfers of that ilk we see in 2020 as well.