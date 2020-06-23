Matip hasn’t climbed ahead of Gomez in pecking order, but Klopp plans to rotate both

Jurgen Klopp sees Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as more or less equal in the battle to start alongside Virgil van Dijk – and believes both can contribute plenty.

Many Liverpool fans were surprised to see the Cameroonian start v Everton, as Gomez had been doing so well before the lockdown, but according to James Pearce, Klopp is likely to rotate the pair when we have to play two matches in a short period of time.

“I was surprised that Matip started but then listening to Klopp it was clear that he intended to rotate between the Everton/Palace games. I’d expect Gomez and VVD to be the combination v Palace,” he wrote in the comments section of one of his Athletic articles. 

We’d say that long-term, we think Gomez is maybe the better bet, due to his incredible pace but also his ability to improve further given his age.

But Matip is a fine option to have, especially given his dribbling ability and the manner in which he fizzes balls into the feet of attackers.

We’re not sure Dejan Lovren is a viable centre-back for Liverpool anymore. He makes far, far too many mistakes and it’s best if the he moves on this summer, however.

