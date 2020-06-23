Rooney thinks Van Dijk struggles against a certain type of striker

We’re struggling to remember a time Virgil Van Dijk lost an individual battle with a striker, in all honesty!

But Wayne Rooney reckons the Dutchman sometimes finds it difficult against small, quick players who try to run past him in the channels – naming Sergio Aguero as an example.

Rooney wrote in The Times: “Van Dijk is massive. Yet he’s quick and has great ability on the ball.

“I don’t think he’s best against sharp types like Sergio Aguero, who can make little runs down the side of you in the box. But the way Liverpool play suits him perfectly.”

Aguero is always a thorn in our side when we play Manchester City, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be available next week, as he got injured last night in his side’s thrashing of Burnley at the Etihad.

Liverpool still need five points to clinch the Premier League title, and can secure three of those tomorrow night at Anfield, when we host Crystal Palace.

It doesn’t look like City are going to drop many points given their superb start, but we think five from eight games is well within the capability of this Liverpool side!

And whoever van Dijk is up against, we’re backing him to get the better of his opponent – little, large, fast or slow!