(Video) ‘What can I do to help?’ Emotional Souness speaks on his experiences of racism after ridiculous banner ruins City v Burnley

Manchester City smashed Burnley last night, and in all honesty, we’re kind of glad they did after a banner flew over the stadium last night organised by a set of supporters from the losing side.

It said, ‘White Lives Matter – Burnley,’ which is so utterly tone deaf and overtly aggressive it makes our blood boil.

Let us explain why White Lives Matter is a stupid thing to reply to Black Lives Matter. If two men were walking down the street and one tripped up and broke his ankle, what would the priority be? It would be to get the guy with the broken ankle to hospital. The lad who was still standing wouldn’t stand there and say, ‘But what about my ankle!’ would he?

Graeme Souness understands this and gave an emotional and honest interview on Sky Sports in which he questioned his past as a white man who’s seen elements of racism.

He then asked, with complete humility, what he needs to do to help. It should strike a tone with football fans everywhere. It’s this kind of willingness to change which will eventually lead to it.