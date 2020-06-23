(Video) Zamora surprised but delighted with Carra’s odd comment on Sky Sports

Bobby Zamora was as surprised as anyone to see his name come up on Sky Sports when Jamie Carragher was asked who his toughest ever opponent was!

Our former centre-back stated that often it’s the players you don’t associate with greatness who can give you a consistently tough time as a centre-back, with Zamora the name he picked out first.

The former QPR striker was a Premier League forward for years and years, but only hit double figures in the top flight on one occasion for West Ham over a 20 year career.

He did, of course, have one of the best terrace songs going – which cements his legendary status.

‘When the ball hits the goal, it’s not Shearer or Cole… It’s ZAMORA!’