‘Complete b*llocks…’ Jurgen Klopp is in feisty mood after Manchester City suggestion in press-conference

Jurgen Klopp forgets sometimes that he’s in the middle of a press-conference instead of just having a chat about football, and it’s this honesty that makes him so inherently watchable!

The boss was yesterday speaking about the Crystal Palace game, admitting he watched Manchester City’s demolition job of Burnley the evening previous.

He was quick to tell the media not to make a ‘nonsense’ headline about him not paying attention to Roy Hodgson’s side, however – in a manner only he could!

Below, Redmen TV tweeted the comments:

Matt McCann "I think you meant nonsense there." Jurgen "What did I say?" Matt McCann "Never mind" pic.twitter.com/7VOzulTAQM — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) June 23, 2020

We quite like press-officer Matt McCann’s intervention, too, by the way!

Klopp also confirmed that Mo Salah and Andy Robertson will be fit for the tie, while James Milner and Joel Matip will miss out injured.

Liverpool are five points from the title, three of which can be secured in front of an empty Anfield crowd…

Then on Thursday, Liverpool can win the title if Chelsea beat or draw against Manchester City.