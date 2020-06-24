‘Fabinho well and truly back’ – LFC fans react as Brazilian drops masterclass v. Palace

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho dropped a 10/10 performance against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night – a welcome return to form for the Brazilian.

In truth he hasn’t been at his best since an ankle injury in November earlier this season, but it now seems those tough days are behind him.

Fab helped control the game, with Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum alongside him, as the Reds steamrolled the Londoners to take one step closer to the Premier League title.

Now, only two points are required to declare Liverpool the 2019/20 Champions of England. We could actually win it without kicking a ball, should Chelsea take points off Manchester City tomorrow.

Even though Anfield was empty, supporters were in full voice on social media over Fabinho’s stellar performance against Roy Hogdson’s Palace.

The midfielder capped off a memorable night with an incredible goal. The Brazilian picked up the ball 35 yards from home and fired a rocket into the back of the net, giving the goalkeeper next-to-no chance.

Even before his thunderbolt, Liverpool fans were all over Twitter gushing over Fabinho’s performance. Take a look at some selected tweets below:

Fabinho well and truly back to being the player he was before the ankle injury he suffered back in November. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 24, 2020

Fabinho has probably has had one of the best first half’s ever 1 assist

1 big chance created

1 interception

0 Fouls committed

4 tackles so far

5 ground duels attempted, 5 won

34 passes so far

100% pass accuracy so far (!) 🔥 — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) June 24, 2020

World class from Fabinho. Best performance since he came back from injury. — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) June 24, 2020

Fabinho appreciation post 🇧🇷 100% pass accuracy

4/4 tackles won

1 assist Class first-half from him 👏🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/HbhIiA5P1P — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) June 24, 2020

First half thoughts… 🛑 Fabinho, immense. What an assist for Salah’s goal. 💥 Trent’s is a free kick mastermind. Please don’t take any free kicks off him again. 🇧🇷 Bobby quiet, Hopefully he can finally get his first PL home goal of the season. So far, so good 🙌 #LFC — Lewis (@lewisbarton_) June 24, 2020

Fabinho: 1 goal.

1 assist.

6 tackles.

2 interceptions.

98% pass accuracy. Respect Flaco. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/nZFBxt1z4O — Liam BLM🌹 (@LFCLiamGrimshaw) June 24, 2020

10/10 performance so far @_fabinhotavares — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) June 24, 2020

Fabinho yet to misplace a pass and winning everything in midfield. Superb so far. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) June 24, 2020

Fabinho has been absolutely incredible in that first half. Positioning, movement, control and awareness all superb. Not to mention the assist. His only bad moment was the free kick! #LFC — Richard Dickinson (@RochardDockinso) June 24, 2020

49’| Fabinho has been colossal tonight, winning every tackle and starting attacks. #LFC #LIVCRY #TheKopiteLive| 2-0 — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) June 24, 2020