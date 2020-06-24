‘Fabinho well and truly back’ – LFC fans react as Brazilian drops masterclass v. Palace

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho dropped a 10/10 performance against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night – a welcome return to form for the Brazilian.

In truth he hasn’t been at his best since an ankle injury in November earlier this season, but it now seems those tough days are behind him.

Fab helped control the game, with Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum alongside him, as the Reds steamrolled the Londoners to take one step closer to the Premier League title.

Now, only two points are required to declare Liverpool the 2019/20 Champions of England. We could actually win it without kicking a ball, should Chelsea take points off Manchester City tomorrow.

Even though Anfield was empty, supporters were in full voice on social media over Fabinho’s stellar performance against Roy Hogdson’s Palace.

The midfielder capped off a memorable night with an incredible goal. The Brazilian picked up the ball 35 yards from home and fired a rocket into the back of the net, giving the goalkeeper next-to-no chance.

Even before his thunderbolt, Liverpool fans were all over Twitter gushing over Fabinho’s performance. Take a look at some selected tweets below:

