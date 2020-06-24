Fabinho’s wife loves his stunner and sends messages to his doubters

Fabinho didn’t have his best game against Everton over the weekend, but the Brazilian turned the tables and dropped a masterclass against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The midfielder’s wife, Rebeca, spoke out against his critics after the Merseyside Derby on Twitter – and expressed her delight at seeing him score against Palace.

🤫🤫🤫🤫 — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) June 24, 2020

Fabinho picked up the ball around 35 yards from goal and fired an absolute thunderbolt into the back of the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

It really earmarks the end of a tough period for the Brazilian as he suffered an ankle injury early this season back in November.