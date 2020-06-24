Gary Lineker goes viral with tweet about crowning ‘worthy champions’ Liverpool

Gary Lineker summed it up pretty well tonight.

The former striker, turned tv presenter, got thousands talking on Twitter when he lauded the Reds, who were in exemplary form against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The victory puts us just two points away from Premier League title glory, which can either be secured with a Manchester City draw or defeat tomorrow against Chelsea, or next week when we face Pep Guardiola’s side ourselves.

Lineker claimed that it was the right decision for the PL to come back, so Jurgen Klopp’s Reds can be crowned champions properly – and not on a points per games basis – which would have been horrible.

What a great side @LFC are. The long wait is almost over. Absolutely the right decision to finish the Premier League and crown these worthy champions. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 24, 2020

Naturally, Lineker has received hate on Twitter in the replies from Liverpool’s rivals, but we won’t give them the time of day.

This Liverpool team deserves to be congratulated for what it’s become and what it’s achieved.