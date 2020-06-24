‘How is it possible anyone has 20 points more than them?’ Klopp baffled by City’s season in comparison to Liverpool’s

The brilliance of what Liverpool are seemingly about to achieve this season was explained by Jurgen Klopp yesterday, when he asked how on earth a side can be 20 points clear of one as good as Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side have scored eight goals without reply since football’s return and looked like they were simply playing a different sport to both Arsenal and Burnley in the respective 3-0 and 5-0 wins.

Klopp, having admired the performances, is baffled that we are somehow 20 points clear of a team this dominant!

“If you watch City’s game [a 5-0 win against Burnley on Monday], the only question I have is, ‘how is it possible that anyone has 20 points more than them?” he tells Sky Sports News.

“How is that possible?! I don’t understand it to be honest. We must have done a lot of things right. There is not one game.

“The consistency of the boys, the level how we performed not only this season [but] plus last season is incredible.

“That gave us the possibility to have this amount of points. There were so many difficult games, so many difficult moments and the boys found a solution in the right moment. The belief was there until the final whistle.”

Klopp is spot on, of course – but the comments are more about the brilliance of Liverpool than City’s failings.

In terms of points, City are still on track to hit the high 80s, a brilliant campaign in anyone’s book and one good enough to win the title in most Premier League seasons.

Liverpool have simply raised the bar in 2019/20 – and will secure our first title in 30 years with just five more points.

Three of them can be secured tonight.