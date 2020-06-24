Huge transfer news from good source as Thiago rejects Bayern deal as he ‘wants to join Liverpool’

Posted by
Huge transfer news from good source as Thiago rejects Bayern deal as he ‘wants to join Liverpool’

Yep, we’re ready to hurt again! 

The brilliant midfielder Thiago of Bayern Munich has turned down the German’s latest contract offer because he has ambitions of playing for Liverpool.

This is the claim from Christian Falk, the head of sport for Bild – and when we contacted him directly he told us that players from Bayern alerted him of this information.

Falk also told us that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the deep-lying playmaker (who isn’t?) but that there is no knowledge of any negotiations right now.

Although we think Thiago is completely and utterly world-class – and maybe the best player we’ve been linked to since Kylian Mbappe – it’s an unlikely one.

If we refused to enter the market for Timo Werner, who plays in a position we need cover, will we break the bank for one whose position is already very well filled?

Almost definitely not, unless Naby Keita and Gini Wijnaldum both departed – not something we assume is on the radar.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top