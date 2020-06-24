Huge transfer news from good source as Thiago rejects Bayern deal as he ‘wants to join Liverpool’

Yep, we’re ready to hurt again!

The brilliant midfielder Thiago of Bayern Munich has turned down the German’s latest contract offer because he has ambitions of playing for Liverpool.

This is the claim from Christian Falk, the head of sport for Bild – and when we contacted him directly he told us that players from Bayern alerted him of this information.

Not true. True: The contract of Thiago and Bayern was fixed, everything was negotiated. But: at the appointment with the bosses Thiago hesitated to sign. he said he couldn't explain it to himself. in the club they now believe that he wants to leave @SPORTBILD https://t.co/ncjnB9aEmK — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 24, 2020

Update @fcbayern & Thiago: in the Team there are rumors that he wants to join @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 24, 2020

Falk also told us that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the deep-lying playmaker (who isn’t?) but that there is no knowledge of any negotiations right now.

Although we think Thiago is completely and utterly world-class – and maybe the best player we’ve been linked to since Kylian Mbappe – it’s an unlikely one.

If we refused to enter the market for Timo Werner, who plays in a position we need cover, will we break the bank for one whose position is already very well filled?

Almost definitely not, unless Naby Keita and Gini Wijnaldum both departed – not something we assume is on the radar.