‘It didn’t look good to me and my family…’ Ex-LFC youngster felt disrespected by our contract offer

Bobby Adekanye left Liverpool last summer to join Lazio, but the Reds would have preferred to keep him and offered him a contract.

The winger though rejected it to sign for the Italians and it turns out he felt he should have been closer to the first-team than he was.

“Liverpool offered me a three-year contract, but I didn’t really see any plans for me in the future”, Adekanye told The National.

“It felt like they were just saying: ‘just sign the contract and we’ll see’, which didn’t look good to me and my family.

“I felt like I was ready to join the first team, even though they have a lot of talent.

“Lazio were very ambitious, and they showed me that they wanted me in the team, and that they had some pretty good plans for the future.”

In fairness to Adekanye, the move has done him good. At 21-years-old, he clearly needed to exit Liverpool in a search for minutes and at Lazio, he’s made six appearances for the first-team.

It’s not many, but likely more than he would’ve made under Jurgen Klopp – bar the EFL Cup fixtures in which he played the kids and actually let Neil Critchley take charge.

At Liverpool, we have Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott as exciting offensive young talent, and we’d suggest that both are more suited to Klopp and have higher ceilings than 21-year-old Adekanye.

So while we wish him well, we don’t begrudge his exit and think Liverpool played it right.