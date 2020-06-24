Klopp jokes with Alisson that he didn’t make a save at full-time v Crystal Palace

Liverpool breezed past Crystal Palace tonight 4-0, which means we’re now just two points from Premier League glory.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane sealed the deal, but in truth, it could have been much more comprehensive at Anfield.

Alisson did not make a save the entire night – and it was a fact Jurgen Klopp noticed at full-time.

On Sky Sports, you saw the German walking up to the Brazilian and telling him as much, in fact – and this red on Twitter saw it as well.

Klopp just confirming with Alisson that he had exactly zero to do over 90 minutes. Could have knitted a cardi… #LIVCRY — The Anfield Beat (@theanfieldbeat) June 24, 2020

Alisson now has 12 Premier League clean-sheets this term, which is more than any other stopper in the top flight. He has played seven less games than any of the rivals for the Golden Gloves, too.

Without a shadow of a doubt, he is the best keeper on the planet right now – and we wouldn’t swap him for anyone!