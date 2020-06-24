Martin Tyler tells story about Liverpool player confusing social distancing rules with actual football rules

On commentary tonight, Martin Tyler told a story that made us chuckle about an incident in the Merseyside Derby from Sunday.

According to Tyler, a Liverpool player didn’t understand why he wasn’t allowed next to the opposition wall – and assumed it was because of social distancing rules – before he was alerted that it was in fact, the actual rules of football!

“I heard a lovely story about a Liverpool player – and I’m not going to name him – who questioned the rule about 1m from the wall, and he thought it was something to do with social distancing, well in fact it is the laws of the game. That’s a little tale from the derby,” he said on Sky Sports, much to Jamie Carragher’s amusement alongside him.

We have no idea which Liverpool player this was, and we’re not going to speculate!

The Reds were in sublime form this evening, with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah blitzing a useless Crystal Palace side.

Alisson didn’t make a single save and Roy Hodgson’s men didn’t actually touch the ball in our box throughout the 90 minutes.

That’s men against boys – whether we know the rules or not!