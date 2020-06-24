(Photos) LFC’s 20/21 Nike away kit leaked – with gold PL & CWC patches

Liverpool will be wearing Nike kits as of next season, and we may have already seen a sneak peek of what our first away shirt will look like with the American manufacturer.

An intriguing turquoise shirt with the club’s crest and famous swoosh on it was posted onto this Twitter account – and it’s turned a few heads.

The shirt is a shade of green-blue, which was originally revealed by Footy Headlines, and we think there may be a hint at the Shankly Gates in the detailing of the design.

Take a look at the photos below: