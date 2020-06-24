Salah & Robbo return for LFC as Klopp confirms team for Crystal Palace

Liverpool have announced the team for tonight’s Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Anfield, as both Mo Salah and Andy Robertson return to the fold.

The duo sat out of the Merseyside Derby over the weekend, but are now back and have immediately been selected by Jurgen Klopp for the starting XI.

As expected, Alisson is between the sticks – and he’ll have a back four of Robbo, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In midfield is the trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijaldum, with Naby Keita being dropped from the team we saw against Everton on Sunday night.

Up top, Klopp has gone strong with Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino. Takumi Minamino, who started at the weekend, takes his place on the bench.

A number of stars have been left out, including Xherdan Shaqiri, Joel Matip and James Milner – all of whom are presumably injured.

A win against Roy Hodgson’s Palace tonight will put Liverpool just two points away from a first top flight division title for 30 years.

The Reds take on Manchester City next week and a point against the closest team to us in the table would be enough to confirm us as Champions.

See @LFC’s Tweet of the official team news below: